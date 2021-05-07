CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around

30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

343 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

