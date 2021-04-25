CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 2900 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2700 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4600 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4200 feet in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 4900 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

