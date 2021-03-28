CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

_____

554 FPUS56 KMFR 280958

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1900 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather