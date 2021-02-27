CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ 741 FPUS56 KMFR 271114 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 CAZ080-280000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers early this morning, then sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-280000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-280000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-280000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-280000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-280000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 314 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4800 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather