CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 _____ 314 FPUS56 KMFR 171103 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 CAZ080-180000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-180000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ082-180000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-180000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-180000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ085-180000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3600 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3700 feet rising to 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$