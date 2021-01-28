CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until early afternoon, then chance

of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 4 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog

through the night. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely through

the day. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet

rising to 3100 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation up to

1 inch above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog

through the night. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

2600 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph

Elsewhere.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

BELOW 8500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers until early afternoon. Rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon, then rain and snow showers

likely late this afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet rising to

3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at

lower elevations and 3 to 8 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level

3300 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Colder. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

BELOW 8500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers until early afternoon. Rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow

showers late this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely until early afternoon. Rain showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon, then chance of

rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

351 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers until early afternoon. Rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow

showers late this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

4300 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

