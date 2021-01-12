CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ 958 FPUS56 KMFR 122245 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 CAZ080-131200- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-131200- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows around 30. $$ CAZ082-131200- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet this evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-131200- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain likely until well after midnight, then rain well after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet this evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-131200- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain this evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain well after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-131200- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 244 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$