Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow showers late this afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early this morning, then rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Very windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 35 to 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 40 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows around 40.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely early this morning, then rain and

snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Precipitation may

be heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow early this morning, then rain

and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering

to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph early in the evening then 40 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until

early afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain early this morning, then rain showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain showers late this afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4300 feet lowering to 3700 feet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

