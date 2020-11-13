CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

285 FPUS56 KMFR 131157

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

CAZ080-140000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain through the day. Snow showers

late this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this

morning. Rain may be heavy at times late this afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-140000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely early this morning, then rain in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-140000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then rain and snow

showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 4 to

7 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 2200 feet rising to 7000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-140000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow through the day. Rain and snow

likely early this morning. Rain and snow in the late morning and

early afternoon, then rain and snow showers late this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-140000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow through the day. Chance of rain and

snow this morning. Rain rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

evening and early morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-140000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

357 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow through the day. Chance of rain and

snow this morning. Rain rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 3200 feet rising to 4200 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows

in the mid 20s. Windy. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the late evening and early morning, then becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3100 feet

rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather