CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

CAZ080-060000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-060000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Snow level 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-060000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-060000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-060000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-060000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early this afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4300 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

