CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

321 FPUS56 KMFR 161052

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. In the shasta valley, west winds late in

the morning shifting to the southwest, then increasing to south

20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Winds east around 5 mph early

in the morning. Elsewhere, north winds late in the morning

shifting to the south, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke

early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late

in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather