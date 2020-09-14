CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming cloudy.
Smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of smoke in
the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. In the shasta valley,
northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph
this afternoon. Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the late morning and early afternoon, then
increasing to 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of smoke in
the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming southeast around 5 mph early in the
afternoon shifting to the south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas
of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this
morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the
evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke until early afternoon, then
areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph late
in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning,
then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke
late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph
late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.
Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
