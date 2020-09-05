CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

542 FPUS56 KMFR 051032

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

CAZ080-052300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke

late this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening, then

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-052300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early

this afternoon. Smoke late this afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast early this

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ082-052300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-052300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke early this morning, then areas of smoke

late this morning. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to

the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-052300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-052300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke

this afternoon. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

