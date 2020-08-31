CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020
848 FPUS56 KMFR 311008
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
CAZ080-312300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ081-312300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze late this morning. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ082-312300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ083-312300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ084-312300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-312300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
