CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
630 FPUS56 KMFR 201021
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
CAZ080-202300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-202300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Patchy smoke this
morning. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s
to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ082-202300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest late in the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-202300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of smoke in the late
morning and early afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the
southeast well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-202300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming
light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-202300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then patchy
smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
