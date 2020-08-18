CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. West

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming north around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to

the west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around

5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph early in the afternoon,

then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1113 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy smoke late this evening. Mostly cloudy

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting

to the southwest well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

