CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north late this morning, then shifting to
the east early this afternoon shifting to the west late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
216 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then
shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon,
then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
