CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

late this morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

