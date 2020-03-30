CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

349 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4900 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to

2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except

snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4800 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

