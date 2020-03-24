CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

_____

391 FPUS56 KMFR 241012

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

CAZ080-242300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers this morning, then rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-242300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

2600 feet rising to 3300 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 2700 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ082-242300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 2 to

4 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3100 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 2800 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-242300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-242300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-242300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

311 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

well after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather