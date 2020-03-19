CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest late this morning, then shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

