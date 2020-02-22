CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
225 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest late in the evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
