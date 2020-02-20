CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

781 FPUS56 KMFR 201101

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ080-210000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-210000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-210000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-210000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-210000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-210000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather