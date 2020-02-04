CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
_____
319 FPUS56 KMFR 041041
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
CAZ080-050000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-050000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest late in the evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-050000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-050000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-050000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ085-050000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
240 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late
morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather