CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
315 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow this morning, then
chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early this morning,
then rain likely late this morning. Chance of rain this
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early this morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising
to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the late morning and
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet
rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early
this morning, then chance of snow in the late morning and early
afternoon. Chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
316 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early
this morning, then chance of rain and snow in the late morning
and afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet rising to 5500 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4300 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4200 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
