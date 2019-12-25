CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

CAZ080-260000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

CAZ081-260000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

2400 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-260000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-260000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ084-260000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ085-260000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

310 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

