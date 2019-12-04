CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

968 FPUS56 KMFR 041153

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

CAZ080-050000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ081-050000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

CAZ082-050000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ083-050000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy

fog through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

CAZ084-050000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog this morning, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

CAZ085-050000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

352 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog and fog this morning.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

