CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

214 FPUS56 KMFR 021006

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

CAZ080-022300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ081-022300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-022300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-022300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-022300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight, then shifting

to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ085-022300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph until early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

