CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the evening, then shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest around

5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

