CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
_____
129 FPUS56 KMFR 120952
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
CAZ080-122300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ081-122300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,
then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ082-122300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-122300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ084-122300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ085-122300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather