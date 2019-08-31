CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
012 FPUS56 KMFR 311016
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
CAZ080-312300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-312300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ082-312300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ083-312300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-312300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ085-312300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
