CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island... * Until 145 AM PST. * At 122 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 8 nm west of Ventura Harbor, or 34 nm west of Malibu, moving east at 20 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to 40 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Rincon Point, Channel Islands Harbor, Ventura Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PST... For the following areas... East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island... At 124 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 8 nm west of Ventura Harbor, or 34 nm west of Malibu, moving east at 20 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to 40 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Rincon Point, Channel Islands Harbor, Ventura Harbor. Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM PST... The affected areas were... The shower is now covered by a new special marine warning as it still poses a significant threat to boaters.