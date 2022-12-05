CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

214 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt will decrease this morning.

Steep, short period seas 5 to 7 ft will subside this morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

