GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 PM

PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM

PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 5 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

