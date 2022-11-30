CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 313 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 5 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather