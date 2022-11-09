CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 236 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather