CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

Wind gusts have decreased below Small Craft Advisory criteria.

Therefore, the advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM PDT this evening to 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

