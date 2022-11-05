CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 243 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... Wind gusts have decreased below Small Craft Advisory criteria. Therefore, the advisory has been allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM PDT this evening to 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather