CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 9 to 13 ft expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft expected. Seas will be dominated by short

period wind waves.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, areas beyond 5 to 10 nm

of the coast from Humbug Mountain to Point St. George until 5 PM

PDT, then beyond 3 nm from shore between Gold Beach and

Brookings until 11 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory

through 5 AM PDT Wednesday, from 5 nm to 30 nm offshore west of

Port Orford to 30 nm to 45 nm offshore west of Point St. George.

For the Small Craft Advisory from 5 AM PDT Wednesday until 5 PM

PDT Thursday, all areas not covered by the Hazardous Seas

Warning.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

