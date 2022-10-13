CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 330 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather