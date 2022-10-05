CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 246 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather