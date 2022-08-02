CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 236 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather