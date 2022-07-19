CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

226 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Steep

wind-driven seas 7 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Beyond 2 nm of the coast from Port Orford to Brookings.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT..North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

* WHERE...All areas through 11 AM, shrinking to areas all areas

south of Ophir.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather