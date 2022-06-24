CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

226 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday.

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THIS

MORNING...

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for

exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

