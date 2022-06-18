CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM and East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below small craft levels.

