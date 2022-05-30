CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

138 AM PDT Mon May 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep seas 7 to 10 ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather