CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 ft at 10 seconds. lowering to advisory conditions, with seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather