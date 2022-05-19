CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

30 kt and seas 8 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

