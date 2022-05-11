CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

204 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this afternoon and

evening with gusts around 25 knots. Seas will be choppy and

steep with periods mostly 8 seconds or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts over 30 kt.

Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

evening with gusts around or slightly over 30 knots. Seas will

be choppy and steep with periods mostly 8 seconds or less.

