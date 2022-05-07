CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and

combined seas of 11 to 15 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and

combined seas of 12 to 15 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas of 11 to 14 feet are possible when conditions are

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt

and combined seas of 9 to 12 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt

and combined seas of 9 to 12 feet are possible when conditions

are worst.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon

through late Sunday night.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

combined seas of 13 to 16 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

