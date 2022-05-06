CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

10 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

