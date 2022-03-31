CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

247 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 12 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

seas 11 to 14 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 12 seconds expected.

For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

seas 12 to 15 feet at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 13 to 15 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8

to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

